Former BSO deputy charged with extorting sexual favors commits suicide, police say

A rookie Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy — who was arrested in November after detectives say he threatened to arrest a security officer on false charges of possessing drugs and soliciting prostitutes if he didn't have sex with him — was found dead Tuesday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Pembroke Pines police.
Trazell McLeod, 20, was arrested Nov. 10 and was facing charges of extortion, falsifying official documents and tampering with evidence stemming from an incident the month before.
Pembroke Pines police said Wednesday that officers were called to a house in the 500 block of Southwest 110th Lane after a call came in reporting a deceased person.
“A preliminary investigation revealed that the listed victim took his own life with a firearm,” police said.
McLeod’s troubles began Oct. 17 when an unnamed security officer at Ali Cultural Arts Building in Pompano Beach told BSO’s Internal Affairs about a troubling encounter with McLeod the night before.
Among the 34-year-old security guard’s complaints: McLeod touched him inappropriately while frisking him, forced him to get his phone from the security office and got his number and texted him several times.
In McLeod’s arrest affidavit, BSO Det. Jason Hendrick wrote that McLeod “touched him inappropriately and is extorting him for sexual favors.”
After the internal investigation was complete, McLeod was fired on Oct. 20. Because he was still on probation when he was fired, he couldn’t appeal.
McLeod's lawyer, Johnny L. McCray Jr., told the Sun Sentinel that the family was surprised by what happened.
“I had recently spoken with him and we were geared up to prepare our defense in the new year,” McCray told the paper.
