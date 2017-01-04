New Year’s Day motorcycle race ends with one man dead and one seriously injured

Two South Florida men decided to kick off 2017 with a motorcycle race. But their first moments of the new year turned deadly — leaving one man dead and another seriously wounded.
Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives suspect Wayne Wilson, a 39-year-old husband, father and carpenter, was racing his Harley-Davidson motorcycle against 23-year-old Scott Miessau just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 1.
They were headed south on Northeast Fourth Ave, but they lost control after passing through the intersection at NE 24th St. The pair crashed through a fence and into a wall. Wilson died at the hospital.
Miessau, of Fort Lauderdale, underwent two surgeries. As of Tuesday he was awake and “doing ok,” according to Facebook posts from his brother James.
Family and friends are grieving for Wilson, who lived with his family in Coconut Creek. A family friend started a GoFundMe for his wife, Jennifer, to raise money for her and the couple’s two children.
“Wayne, a former Children's Pastor, touched the lives and poured out love for so many, let's be a blessing to this struggling family,” the organizer wrote.
