Federal charges dropped from an alleged threat against Wilton Manors LGBT community

Federal prosecutors filed Tuesday to dismiss an indictment former Broward resident Craig Jungwirth, accused of threatening mass violence against the Wilton Manors LGBT community.
The indictment for threat to injure via interstate communication stemmed from an alleged Aug. 30 Facebook post fat with slurs and alluding to the Pulse nightclub shooting.
According to the indictment and a printout entered as prosecution evidence, the post in question read, in part, “None of you deserve to live. If you losers thought the Pulse nightclub shooting was bad, wait till you see what I'm planning for Labor Day...It's time to clean up Wilton Manors from all you AIDS infested losers.”
Though the printout showed Jungwirth’s name on the account, the government on Nov. 7 told the court that a review of one of Jungwirth’s Facebook accounts showed the threat didn’t come from that account. The dismissal filing requests the charges be dropped without prejudice, allowing the government to reinstate the charge if new evidence surfaces.
Over the last three years, six restraining orders have been filed in Broward County against Jungwirth for domestic violence or stalking violence. He now lives with his mother in Orlando.
