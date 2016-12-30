How a $20 crack debt turned into a deadly stabbing

5:16 Finding Answers in a Ship Full of Migrants’ Bodies Pause

1:05 Armed duo tie up and rob homeowner, police say

1:11 Mall brawl at Sawgrass Mills

0:56 Community leaders urge against celebratory gunfire on NYE

3:27 Yes, it happened again: Florida Panthers lose late lead, game in OT

1:54 Dragic said it doesn't make sense for him to play if he can't do his job

1:07 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about having a healthy team

2:10 Gase: I don't have much experience with Matt Moore

1:15 Witness speaks about shootout on South Beach