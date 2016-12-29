Wife told cops 280-pound husband hit her. So they arrested the police lieutenant

Lt. Michael McKinney has been relieved of duties after his fellow Hollywood officers arrested him on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge on Tuesday night.
The arrest complaint states McKinney’s wife of one year told police her 6-4, 280-pound husband hit her twice in the head during an argument and kicked her in the ribs. A responding officer noticed swelling on her right forehead and left temple as well as “slight redness and welling in the rib area.”
According to the complaint, she refused medical treatment and told detectives she doesn’t want to press charges. Under Florida law, a domestic violence victim’s consent isn’t necessary to arrest or charge a suspect.
McKinney had a cut upper lip, and scratches along the front and back of his left arm, across his upper left chest and across the middle of his back. He told police nothing on the record before asking for a lawyer.
He was released on his own recognizance. McKinney is not allowed to have a firearm nor is he allowed any contact with his wife.
