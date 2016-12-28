Third body found after car plunges into lake

A body was found Wednesday morning in the Fort Lauderdale-area lake where a single car crash on Monday killed three people, according to Herald news partner CBS4.
Of the three young people who died in the water at Northwest 29th Avenue and 14th Street, only Lucienne Pierre’s body has yet to be recovered. Jasmine Davis, 23, and Jarvis Mosley, 21, were pulled out Monday.
The driver, 20-year-old Keiontae Myers, was rescued.
This breaking bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
