Man fatally shot while walking home on Christmas

A man was killed while walking home on Christmas, and police are looking for his killer.
Christopher Jordan, 25, was walking near Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest 2nd Street in Dania Beach just after 8 p.m. Sunday when he was shot, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
Jordan was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported Jordan to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.
Police say it is still unknown who shot Jordan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ricky Libman at 954-321-4205. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at www.browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.
Comments