Surveillance video released in $60K snack cracker heist

Detectives are hoping surveillance video will help them crack a case where at least three thieves stole, well, crackers. And cookies. A lot of them — $60,000 worth.
On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff's Office released video of the cookie and cracker caper that happened at a Weston warehouse, 1700 N. Commerce Pkwy., at about 2 a.m. Nov. 24.
Detectives say the thieves drove up in a dark-colored four-door car and two tractor trucks. They then attached two 48-foot trailers filled with Nabisco products to the trucks.
The video captures a picture of one of the men before he covers the camera in trailer with a cloth.
The theft was not discovered until the following day.
The trailers were found but the goods were gone.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Kravecz at 954-389-2010 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
