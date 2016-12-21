Arrest made a week after a man is found dead in an alley

A man was arrested and charged with murder after detectives say he gunned down another man in a Hollywood alleyway.
John Brown, 26, was being held in Broward's Main Jail with no bond.
On Dec. 14, officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 900 block of South 21st Avenue. Officers found Marcus Parker, 43, dead in the alley.
Officers set up a perimeter, but no one was immediately caught.
Two days later, police called Brown a suspect and said he was last seen at Hill Motel, 418 S. Federal Hwy. Detectives said Brown could be in a champagne colored 2005-2007 Buick Lacrosse with front bumper damage.
On Tuesday, Brown was taken into custody in Fort Lauderdale, police say.
