December 21, 2016 11:05 PM

Internet outage causes delays at Fort Lauderdale airport

By Carli Teproff

Traveling during the holidays usually means long lines at the airport.

And a partial internet outage at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Wednesday made it even worse for several airlines.

Caribbean Airlines, Spirit Airlines, JetBlue, Emirates or Allegiant are manually checking in guests, according to the Sun Sentinel.

According to the airport, repairs are underway.

Passengers are being urged to check with their airlines before arriving or printing their boarding passes before arriving.

Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff

