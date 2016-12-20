Interstate 75 southbound shut down during morning rush hour

For the second time in three mornings, southbound Interstate 75 has been shut down at Griffin Road.
I 75 SB IS SHUT DOWN,TRAFFIC IS BEING DIVERTED FROM SOUTH BOUND I75 ONTO GRIFFIN RD EXPECT DELAYS UNKOWN TIME FOR CLOSURES— Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) December 20, 2016
For an alternate route, drivers might go east to Flamingo Road, then head south toward the Palmetto Expressway or the Florida Turnpike.
Sunday, a predawn fatal crash shut that side of the western Broward highway down for several hours.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is learned.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
