December 20, 2016 8:11 AM

Interstate 75 southbound shut down during morning rush hour

By David J. Neal

For the second time in three mornings, southbound Interstate 75 has been shut down at Griffin Road.

For an alternate route, drivers might go east to Flamingo Road, then head south toward the Palmetto Expressway or the Florida Turnpike.

Sunday, a predawn fatal crash shut that side of the western Broward highway down for several hours.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is learned.

