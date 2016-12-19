He was supposed to be on home confinement. Now, as a suspect in a traffic stop assault, he’s in jail.

A traffic stop on Monday in Oakland Park ended in the assault of a Broward Sheriff’s Office sergeant, according to the agency.
BSO arrested Tyler Comegno, 24, Monday afternoon. How the 11:30 a.m. stop near 221 NW 51st Ct. turned violent wasn’t immediately clear.
But BSO’s claim that Comegno cut off his ankle monitor when he fled after the assault leads one to Comegno’s current circumstances and history.
Comegno wasn’t supposed to be anywhere near a traffic stop. He’s wearing an ankle monitor while on 24-hour home confinement after bonding out after his Oct. 21 arrest on charges of robbery with a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.
That was Comegno’s fifth arrest of 2016 — three on domestic violence charges, one for criminal mischief (he pleaded no contest) and the Oct. 21 charges. That’s in addition to his five traffic criminal citations.
Before Jan. 1, Comegno spent most of the previous five years as a two-time prison resident. He did almost 23 months for grand theft auto that he committed Oct. 27, 2013, just 25 days after he finished a 2 1/2-year sentence stemming from two counts of grand theft auto, one count of grand theft between $300 and $5,000 and one count of retaliation against a witness.
The sergeant, whom BSO did not identify, was taken to the hospital for a 4- to 5-inch face laceration, the Sun Sentinel reported. BSO did not say how the injuries came about.
