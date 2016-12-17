After sewage leak, Fort Lauderdale closes road, advises against water activities

A leak in a 30-inch sewer line in Fort Lauderdale has been repaired, but the city and the state’s Department of Environmental Protection are warning boaters, fishermen and swimmers to stay clear of the New River near Cooley’s Landing Park.
City Spokesman Matt Little said in a news release that the advisory will stay in effect “until further notice.”
Sunday afternoon the city warned fishermen, jet skiers and others who partake in water-related activities to avoid a section of the river from several hundred feet east and west of the railroad tracks on Southwest First and Nugent avenues.
Parts of Seventh Street were blocked off by police Sunday morning and pedestrians were advised to avoid standing water.
Sewer service was never interrupted, Little said.
