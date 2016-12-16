Two families (plus cats, dog and rabbit) displaced but saved after house fires

Two fires left two Broward County families temporarily homeless, but no one — human or animal — was injured.
A Plantation family located in the 900 block of Southwest 42nd Avenue was displaced after a dryer fire, said Plantation Fire Rescue. The Red Cross was called.
The family, along with their four cats, dog and rabbit were unharmed, rescuers said.
#Pfd U /D 4 cats, dog, and rabbit rescued. No injuries. Fire confined to dryer.— Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) December 17, 2016
In Lauderdale Lakes, six adults were displaced after a kitchen fire scorched their house on the 3000 block of Northwest 32nd Street just before 7 p.m., according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.
