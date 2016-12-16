Broward County

December 16, 2016 11:08 PM

Two families (plus cats, dog and rabbit) displaced but saved after house fires

By Alex Harris

Two fires left two Broward County families temporarily homeless, but no one — human or animal — was injured.

A Plantation family located in the 900 block of Southwest 42nd Avenue was displaced after a dryer fire, said Plantation Fire Rescue. The Red Cross was called.

The family, along with their four cats, dog and rabbit were unharmed, rescuers said.

In Lauderdale Lakes, six adults were displaced after a kitchen fire scorched their house on the 3000 block of Northwest 32nd Street just before 7 p.m., according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc

