Tri-Rail stations shut down after woman hit by train in Pompano Beach

A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a train in Pompano Beach, authorities said.
She was struck by a southbound Amtrak train around 5:45 p.m. near Northwest 33rd Street, at the Pompano Beach Station, said Tri-Rail spokeswoman Bonnie Arnold.
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said the woman was sent to Broward Health North as a trauma alert. The intersections of West Copans Road and Northwest 33rd Street on North Andrews Avenue are shut down while deputies investigate.
Arnold said Tri-Rail has bus bridges linking the Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach and Cyrpus Creek rail stations to transport the more than 500 riders affected.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
