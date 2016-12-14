Armed robber helps himself to cash at Lauderhill Walgreens

A man helped himself to a register drawer full of cash, while a frightened Walgreens clerk — who was wearing a Santa hat —hovered in the corner.
The scene, which took place with other customers in the store, was captured on surveillance cameras.
On Wednesday, Lauderhill police released the video from Monday's robbery at the Lauderhill Walgreens, 7229 W. Oakland Park Blvd., in hopes of identifying the man.
The man, who was wearing a baseball cap, can be seen walking up to the cashier and then walking around the counter. Police say the man, who is believed to be in his 50s or 60s and has gray facial hair, brandished a small silver handgun.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective E. McCormick at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
