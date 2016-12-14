Man found dead in Hollywood alley, according to police

Hollywood detectives are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in an alley, according to police.
Officers, responding to a report of shots being fired, found the man in the 900 block of South 21st Avenue.
Police would not confirm if the man had been shot.
The department's K-9 officers and SWAT team combed the area for the shooter or shooters, but came up empty handed.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Hollywood police at 954-764-HELP or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
Comments