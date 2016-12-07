A woman asked her if she dropped an envelope. She was then kidnapped and robbed.

She was on her way to school, when the 21-year-old college student stopped off at an ATM to get $400 to pay off some of her car expenses.
That's when a woman approached her and asked if she had dropped an envelope.
The next thing she knew was she was being forced into the woman's car at gunpoint and being robbed of her money and jewelry by that woman and another one.
“It's been really hard,” the woman, who did not want to be identified, told reporters Wednesday at a news conference at Miramar police department. “I'm feeling broken.”
The incident happened Nov. 28 at a branch of Wells Fargo, 6812 Miramar Pkwy. And police say it’s not the first time the duo has committed a similar crime.
Tania Rues, a spokeswoman for Miramar police, say detectives believe the pair is responsible for at least one more robbery in the city and could be behind about dozen more in other South Florida cities.
“They are getting more aggressive,” Rues said after the conference, which was called to get the community’s help in identifying the women.
The first incident happened Nov. 21 at a bus stop on Douglas Road and Miramar Parkway. The victim told police that two women in a car pulled up and asked for help with an address. One of them then pointed a gun at her and told her to get in the car. They then drove her to a Wells Fargo and forced her to withdraw cash from an ATM.
They then took her to another bank, where they made her withdraw more money. They then took her to the Publix parking lot at 9951 Miramar Pkwy., where they released her.
In the case of the college student, Rues said after taking the $400, they took her to another ATM to withdraw the rest of what was in her account: $60. They released her at the Dollar General, 6901 Miramar Pkwy.
Detectives hope a description of the women and video from a Wells Fargo Branch will help identify the women.
The first woman is described as heavy set, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches to 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 30 to 40 years old with a tattoo of a cross on her ring finger.
The second woman is described as approximately 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches, 30 to 40 years-old, with gold teeth and usually wears medical scrubs.
Any one with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
