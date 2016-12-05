Woman in critical condition after being attacked by dogs in Lauderhill

A woman was rushed to the hospital Monday after she was attacked by three dogs in Lauderhill, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.
Police said the attack happened in the 4100 block of NW 21st Street. A Lauderhill police spokesperson says the officer who responded to the scene saw one dog attacking the woman.
There were three dogs in the house, but it’s unknown if other dogs took part in the attack. The woman was visiting her nephew from the Carolinas and brought her dogs with her.
Police are not sure about the dogs’ breed, although they say they have pit bull features.
Authorities said the woman sustained severe injuries to her arms. Lauderhill Fire Rescue rushed her to the Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.
The woman’s identity has not been released.
