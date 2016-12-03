Planning to drive in Broward on Sunday morning? Read this first.

Drivers should avoid two highways Sunday morning as the annual Toys in the Sun Run parade will make its way across Broward County and cause road closures.
Northbound I-95 will be closed starting at Hallandale Beach Boulevard to the westbound I-595 interchange, except for emergency vehicles, from about 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Westbound I-595 will be closed from I-95 to Northwest 136th Avenue.
The parade starts at the Mardi Gras Casino in Hallandale Beach and travels northwest to Markham Park in Sunrise. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
More than 30,000 motorcycle riders are expected to participate in the event, which benefits the Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood. The event costs $10 with a toy. Information on the event, the parade route, the attractions and how to participate can all be found on the parade’s website at toysinthesunrun.com or by emailing toysinthesunrun@aol.com.
