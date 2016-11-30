He hit a 7-year-old on a bicycle with his van. Ten days later, he turned himself in

Ten days after a 7-year-old riding his bicycle in front of his Miramar home was injured in a hit-and-run crash, the driver turned himself in, police said Wednesday.
Jayden McFarland was riding his bike Nov. 20 on the 7000 block of Tropicana Street when a green and silver minivan slammed into him.
The driver never stopped.
Police released surveillance video of the accident and later found the van.
On Wednesday, police say Milton Walker, 63, who was remorseful, turned himself in.
Walker was charged with failure to stop and remain at an accident involving serious injury, failure to report information of an injured person, and failure of driver to make a written report.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
