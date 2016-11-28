A stolen car at McDonald’s leads to police-involved shooting

One person was in custody and two other people were on the run after a police-involved shooting that involved a stolen car in front of a Fort Lauderdale fast-food restaurant Monday afternoon, according to police.
The incident, which began when officers spotted a stolen car, happened at about 12:15 p.m. Monday in front of McDonald's, 2300 W. Sunrise Blvd.
As the officers approached the car, two people inside got out and took off on foot, police said. One of the two was seen discarding a gun, police said.
Meanwhile, police said, the driver took off and hit an officer with his car.
At that point, two officers opened fire on the car, but it was not clear if anyone was hit, according to police.
The driver went over a curb and headed west on Sunrise Boulevard, initially traveling west in the eastbound lanes.
The suspect who was seen ditching a gun was later taken into custody in the area of the 2200 block of Northwest Eighth Court. The firearm was also found, police said.
The stolen vehicle, a silver Ford Fusion, was later found in the area of the 2800 block of Northwest 15th Court, but no one was inside.
Police are still looking for the driver and one of the two people who took off on foot.
The officer who was struck by the car was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-828-5534.
