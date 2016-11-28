One killed, two hospitalized after elderly man slams SUV into bus bench, police say

One person was killed and two people sitting at a bus bench near the entrance of Memorial Regional Hospital South in Hollywood were injured Monday afternoon when an elderly man lost control of his SUV and ran into them, according to police.
The accident happened at about 12:45 p.m. at 3700 Washington St.
The three pedestrians — one of whom was killed — and the driver were all taken to the hospital, Miranda Grossman, a police spokeswoman said. Grossman identified the driver as 75-year-old Hugh Iglesias. The slain woman was 59-year-old Cynthia Schafer..
“It seems like he lost control, but we don't know the reason he lost control,” Grossman said.
