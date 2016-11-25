He didn’t cross the street at the right spot. He didn’t cross at the right time. Now, he’s dead.

A car fatally struck a pedestrian who walked into State Road 7 traffic in North Lauderdale Thanksgiving evening.
According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Timothy Couture of Tamarac crossed State Road 7 just north of Southwest 12th Street against the light at 6:18 p.m.. Couture was crossing right to left for a northbound driver. A car driven by Kirshna Ranmarine of Coral Springs struck Couture, the sheriff’s office said..
Ranmarine remained at the scene. North Lauderdale Fire Rescue took Couture to Broward Health North where he was declared dead. Detectives suspect Couture was impaired.
