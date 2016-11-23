Girl who ran away found in time for Thanksgiving

After being on the run for a week, a 14-year-old girl was reunited with her parents Wednesday just in time for Thanksgiving.
“It was very emotional,” said Steven Sarduy, a private investigator who helped find her. “There was a lot of crying and hugging.”
Jayden Henry was last seen a week ago Wednesday at Inspiration for Youth and Families, 757 SE 17th St. in Fort Lauderdale. The teen, who is from Wichita Falls, Texas, was being treated for behavioral issues.
She had called her mother from a blocked number Friday and said she was headed to Miami and would eventually take a bus home to Texas.
Her father, James Henry, got in the car and headed from Texas to South Florida. Henry, along with the teen’s mother, Marisa Paul, and Saguy, the managing director of Indemnity Security & Investigations Inc., followed lead after lead, many of them pointing to Overtown.
After Jayden’s story was featured in the local news media, more tips came in. One said the teen was spotted on a bus headed north.
Then, Wednesday afternoon, Paul got a call from someone she knew, saying the teen had made her way to West Palm Beach and was staying with someone she knew through a friend.
“We don’t know the whole story yet, but we do know she was in Miami,” Sarduy said.
He said the family “is going through a lot right now” and trying to figure out how to help Jayden.
“We are very lucky that this story had a positive ending,” he said.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
Comments