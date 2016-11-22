A dad’s message to his teen who ran away: ‘Baby girl, daddy is here’

The parents of a 14-year-old girl are asking for the community's help in finding their daughter, who ran away from a Fort Lauderdale treatment facility last week.
Jayden Henry, who is from Wichita Falls, Texas, was last seen Wednesday at Inspiration for Youth and Families, 757 SE 17th St. She called her mother from a blocked number Friday and said she was headed to Miami and would eventually take a bus home to Texas.
“I just want my daughter back,” said James Henry through tears. “No questions asked.”
Henry said he believes she is in the Overtown area and could be in danger.
“She doesn’t know what she has gotten herself into,” he said.
As soon as he heard that his daughter left the facility, he got in his car and drove from Texas to South Florida. Her mother flew down to help in the search.
He said his daughter had been at the treatment facility in Fort Lauderdale for behavioral issues for 18 days before running away.
Fort Lauderdale police confirmed that Jayden is listed as a missing juvenile. The treatment center could not be reached for comment.
Meanwhile, Henry has gotten help from a private investigator, Steven Sarduy, the managing director of Indemnity Security & Investigations Inc.
Sarduy said he volunteers his time to look for missing children. It is believed that Jayden could be in the Overtown or Brickell area. Henry and Sarduy have spent several nights combing the streets.
“There have been a number of confirmed sightings,’’ Sarduy said.
Henry has a message for his daughter: “Baby girl, daddy is here.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Lauderdale police at 954-828-5547 or Sarduy at 786-486-1289.
