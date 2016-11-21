Man steals Jeep. Crashes into TV news van, police say

Travis Miller probably hoped to escape with a little less fuss Monday when he spotted the 2015 Jeep Compass, keys inside, in the Hollywood CVS parking lot at Washington Street and U.S. 441.
Instead, Hollywood police say, Miller wound up restrained after a hit-and-run incident that featured two unwilling television news people.
Miller crashed the Jeep into a news van containing NBC6 reporter Marissa Bagg and cameraman Ross Noble around 12:30 p.m. at 5600 Washington Street. That’s where a clerk fought off a pipe-wielding robber last month in a confrontation caught on a video released to the media by Hollywood police Monday.
Bagg and Noble both walked away, according to Marissa’s sister and NBC6 reporter Julia Bagg’s social media posts, although she went to an emergency room.
Doctors seeing @MarissaNBC6 now. They took an X-ray, so far so good. Grateful for prayers and well wishes @nbc6— Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) November 21, 2016
Police say the 5-8, 205-pound Miller ran, but Good Samaritans caught the 37-year-old Davie resident and held him down until police arrived. Miller was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and open container of an alcoholic beverage. Charges for driving under the influence depend on test results.
Miller was out on $1,000 bond after a Nov. 12 arrest for grand theft over $300 and under $5,000. He had a petit theft conviction in 2014. A January 2011 episode ended with Miller on probation for DUI with property damage; driving with a suspended license; refusing to submit to a blood/breath test; and possession of alprazolam and hydrocodone. He still owes Broward County $2,275 from that, which violated the probation from a 2010 conviction for cocaine and drug paraphernalia possession and driving with a suspended license.
He did get locked up for two years, 11 months from 2005-2008 on a aggravated battery with a deadly weapon conviction.
This is the second hit-and-run of note over two days in Broward. Earlier Monday, Marissa Bagg reported on the first, Sunday’s hit-and-run involving a 7-year-old boy in Miramar.
Boy struck by hit & run driver is alert and recovering in the hospital, but he's in a lot of pain according to babysitter @nbc6 #Miramar pic.twitter.com/1xTDxexkaE— Marissa Bagg (@MarissaNBC6) November 21, 2016
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
