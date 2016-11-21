Miramar police say owner of van in hit-and-run with a 7-year-old comes forward

0:37 Video shows store clerk fighting off pipe-wielding robber Pause

1:51 Lawyer says client's $22 million hidden in buckets is legit

1:08 Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police

1:26 Surveillance video shows attack at Miami Gardens restaurant

0:33 IHOP diner stabs server for 'poisoned' food

0:33 Adam Gase talks about focusing on positives, after victory over Rams

1:36 Haitians pick a president

3:29 WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina: U-boats' success

1:04 Ryan Tannehill talks about team coming together to defeat the Rams