Miramar police say owner of van in hit-and-run with a 7-year-old comes forward

Miramar police say the owner of the green van that mowed down a 7-year-old on his bicycle Sunday morning in Miramar has come forward. Still, no arrests have been made.
The crash happened in the 7500 block of Tropicana Avenue Sunday morning. Surveillance video from the house released by police Monday shows the boy riding out of his driveway when the van blows past, smashing him without a hint of stopping. Police found the van Monday morning.
The child was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
