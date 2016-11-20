A man walks into to bank and demands money at gunpoint

A man entered a Fort Lauderdale Chase Bank branch, walked up to the teller window, showed a gun and demanded money.
On Sunday, the FBI released photos of the man in hopes of someone identifying him.
The robbery happened at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Chase Bank branch, 1800 N. Federal Hwy.
There were customers inside, but no one was injured, according to the FBI.
The robber, who sported a black GAP sweatshirt and blue baseball cap, left with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
Comments