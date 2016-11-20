Broward County

November 20, 2016 10:30 PM

A man walks into to bank and demands money at gunpoint

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

A man entered a Fort Lauderdale Chase Bank branch, walked up to the teller window, showed a gun and demanded money.

On Sunday, the FBI released photos of the man in hopes of someone identifying him.

The robbery happened at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Chase Bank branch, 1800 N. Federal Hwy.

There were customers inside, but no one was injured, according to the FBI.

The robber, who sported a black GAP sweatshirt and blue baseball cap, left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff

Related content

Broward County

Comments

Videos

Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos