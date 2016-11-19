Attempted murder-suicide in Broward leaves one dead, one injured

A shooting in Broward County left one man dead and another in critical condition early Saturday morning, according to WSVN.
The news station reports that a gunman shot another man before turning the gun on himself in the 3700 block of Southwest 58th Terrace in West Park. Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. They have not publicly identified the shooter or victim.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return a call.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
