Broward County

November 19, 2016 12:45 PM

Attempted murder-suicide in Broward leaves one dead, one injured

By Nicholas Nehamas

nnehamas@miamiherald.com

A shooting in Broward County left one man dead and another in critical condition early Saturday morning, according to WSVN.

The news station reports that a gunman shot another man before turning the gun on himself in the 3700 block of Southwest 58th Terrace in West Park. Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. They have not publicly identified the shooter or victim.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return a call.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Related content

Broward County

Comments

Videos

Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos