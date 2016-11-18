Suspect on the loose after stolen SUV crashes into mother and child

Two suspects have been captured but one is still on the loose following an auto theft in Coconut Creek that led to a multi-car crash in Pompano Beach.
Vivian Stubbs was nearly four blocks away when she heard the commotion that left three vehicles smashed in the middle of the intersection at 400 NW 27th Ave.
“I heard a big crash and I said, ‘it sound like somebody crash,’” she recalled.
Investigators said it all began in Coconut Creek when a license plate reader alerted police to a stolen silver Hyundai Santa Fe.
Officers went after it — and the SUV took off. But once the suspects got to a Pompano Beach neighborhood, police said they backed off.
Thirty seconds later, the stolen SUV blew a stop sign and hit another SUV and a van, they said.
Inside that SUV was a mother and her child. Both weren’t hurt but were taken to Northwest Medical Center to be checked out. The driver in the van is OK, as well.
Officers arrived in time to catch two of the suspects. They were taken to Northwest Medical Center, as well.
Stubbs saw another take off.
“I turned around and looked and the dude was running that way,” she said.
If you know anything that can help police, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
