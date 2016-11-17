Man who police say robs Farm Store for a six-pack and cigars charged with armed robbery

A man who police say stole a six-pack of beer and a pack of Black & Mild cigars from a North Lauderdale Farm Store was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm.
The robbery on Tuesday night caused a SWAT standoff with Broward sheriff deputies after two of those involved in the crime fled into nearby houses, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
According to BSO, here’s what happened:
Just before midnight Tuesday, Timmy Anderson, 36, walked into Farm Stores, 8019 Kimberly Blvd. in North Lauderdale, took a six-pack beer and pointed a gun at the cashier. He told the clerk he had no intention of buying it and before leaving, he demanded a pack of cigars. The cashier gave it to him.
Anderson then got into a red Impala with three other men.
Broward deputies responded and established a perimeter in the area. The car’s driver was the first to be arrested. The second man was arrested near Farm Stores at 6014 Kimberly Blvd.
The third man ran into an empty house at 6220 SW 10th Court. Broward deputies requested the help of a SWAT team, and the man was arrested without further incident. BSO did not identify the three men.
Anderson fled into a home at 6210 SW 10th Court, where several people were inside. The SWAT team cleared the residents of the home, but Anderson escaped.
BSO arrested Anderson Thursday afternoon in a relative’s home in Margate.
Comments