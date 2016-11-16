Broward County

Fight between friends turns not so friendly when one shoots the other

By Carli Teproff

An argument between friends turned violent Wednesday when one woman pulled out a gun and shot the other inside a Hollywood duplex, according to police.

At about 2:30 p.m. police got a call reporting a shooting at 2127 Roosevelt St.

When officers arrived they found one woman with injuries. It was not clear what the extent of her injuries were, according to Miranda Grossman, a police spokeswoman. The victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Meanwhile, the SWAT team was called in and everyone in the adjacent apartment was evacuated.

Police later took Shanice Sherice Reynolds, 22, into custody.

