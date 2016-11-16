Where did their dog go? Car stolen with beloved family pet inside

A Plantation family is pleading for the public’s help in finding their dog, which was stolen from a Fort Lauderdale gas station.
“I was driving in the car, stopped at a gas station and grabbed my morning drink, and came back out as some lady was getting in my car and just drove off,” said Kristen Husk, who left her engine running while she went inside the gas station.
Surveillance cameras were rolling at the Sunshine Mart off Davie Blvd. and 35th Avenue as Fort Lauderdale police say a woman was seen getting into Husk’s Toyota Corolla at about 9:30 Tuesday morning.
The woman took off as Husk ran after her car.
All of Husk’s belongings, including her beloved Jack Russell terrier mix named Casey, were gone.
The Husk family says Casey is more than just a pet. She’s family.
I thought my life was over,” Husk said. “I didn’t care about the car. I was worried about my dog really.”
Husk says her car was found after it was abandoned. But Casey was nowhere to be found.
“Please just bring her to a shelter. Call the police. Let her come back to her home,” said Nancy Husk, Kristen’s mother.
The family says they’ve spent the day driving around the neighborhood and passing out fliers in hopes of finding Casey.
“She has a really loving family and she’s old and she really needs to be with us,” Nancy Husk said.
The family says Casey does not have a microchip. She’s black and white, has pointy ears, weighs about 13 to 14 pounds and has a Mickey Mouse-like design on her back.
If you have any information, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
The family is offering a $1,000 reward for Casey’s safe return
Comments