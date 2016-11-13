Anti-Donald Trump protesters chant 'Not my president'

Hundred marched along Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, holding signs, chanting and blocking traffic.
Carli Teproff cteproff@miamiherald.com

Cuba

JetBlue's historic flight to Cuba

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, JetBlue became the first U.S. airline to initiate commercial flights with Cuba, kicking off with a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Santa Clara, Cuba in more than 50 years.

Broward County

Saving Larry: Seafood lovers take mercy on lobster

A group of South Florida seafood lovers decided that a possibly 110-year-old lobster shouldn't be eaten, but saved. They bought him from Sunrise's Tin Fish restaurant and, with the assistance of Tin Fish owner Joe Melluso and Chef Dennis Alvarez, shipped the lobster they named "Larry" to Maine.

Editor's Choice Videos