Anti-Donald Trump protesters chant 'Not my president'

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, JetBlue became the first U.S. airline to initiate commercial flights with Cuba, kicking off with a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Santa Clara, Cuba in more than 50 years.
Hollywood police released surveillance video on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, of a July 9 home burglary. Home surveillance cameras captured images of the man prying open a window and leaving with a bag of money and jewelry valued at $4,000.
A group of South Florida seafood lovers decided that a possibly 110-year-old lobster shouldn't be eaten, but saved. They bought him from Sunrise's Tin Fish restaurant and, with the assistance of Tin Fish owner Joe Melluso and Chef Dennis Alvarez, shipped the lobster they named "Larry" to Maine.
Miramar police said surveillance footage caught four suspects breaking into a Walgreens and stealing medicine early Friday, July 15, 2016. When police arrived, they drove off, leading officers on a chase that prompted one suspect to jump to his death.