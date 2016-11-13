Hundreds expected to march against Trump in Fort Lauderdale

For the third straight day, hundreds of protesters are expected to take to the streets of South Florida to protest Donald Trump’s election.
On Sunday, a group is expected to meet in Fort Lauderdale’s Huizenga Plaza, 32 East Las Olas Blvd., at 6 p.m. and march down Las Olas to A1A.
A Facebook event titled Trump Protest Fort Lauderdale has nearly 600 people attending and more than 1,000 people interested in going.
The organizer, a 24-year-old business professional who asked to remain anonymous, said the “event was created by a single person from a single computer and that’s the message we want to set forth.”
“One person can change the world, we are stronger as a collective and that’s why we are coming together tonight,” he told the Miami Herald in a Facebook message on Sunday.
Sunday’s event comes after several other South Florida protests. On Friday, a crowd of 300 to 400 people who gathered at Bayfront Park in Miami grew to what police estimated was several thousand who spilled into the streets and blocked major roads including Interstate 95. Then on Saturday, another group gathered in Wynwood.
Anti-Trump protests have sprung up across the nation over the last four days in cities including Los Angeles, Chicago and New York. Most of the demonstrations have been peaceful, but there have been at least two — one in Portland and one in Indianapolis — that have turned violent.
