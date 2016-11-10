Police found glass in his pocket. And they happened to be looking for a car burglar

Wilton Manors police say they found something from a burglarized car in one of Christopher Snell’s pockets that led to charges: broken glass shards from a car window.
Eight cars had been burglarized by smashed windows near where police stopped Snell, 26, and a juvenile friend, on their bicycles. In Snell’s left front pocket, they say they found a flashlight. Broken glass was in a different pocket, police said.
Police arrested Fort Lauderdale resident Snell and the teenager, whose name was withheld because of his age. The teenager was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center and Snell to the Broward Main Jail on seven charges of burglary of a conveyance and one charge of possession of burglary tools with intent to use.
In addition to the eight burglaries, the two are suspected of committing nine other car burglaries from just east of Andrews Avenue to as far west as Powerline Road.
Police say they stopped the two around 4 a.m. Wednesday around 2500 N. Andrews Ave. as they left a residential area on bicycles. Both bikes lacked the safety lights required after sunset. Also, there had been a recent run of burglaries in the area. Car owners later told police nothing of great value had been taken.
The affidavit says Snell consented to a personal search. In addition to the glass and flashlight, they found a single glove; a “large amount of loose change;” $4 in cash; a small black scale; a glass ashtray; a blue watch; and a baby’s diaper.
