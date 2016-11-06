Broward County

November 6, 2016 2:46 PM

Crash shuts down Interstate 95 in South Broward

By David J. Neal

A massive crash and car fire on Sunday afternoon shut down southbound Interstate 95 just south of Pembroke Road.

As of 2:30 p.m., drivers should choose alternate routes south, such as U.S. 1, Florida’s Turnpike or University Drive.

Three “critical patients” were taken away, according to Hollywood Fire Rescue.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details are learned.

