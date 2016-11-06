Crash shuts down Interstate 95 in South Broward

A massive crash and car fire on Sunday afternoon shut down southbound Interstate 95 just south of Pembroke Road.
As of 2:30 p.m., drivers should choose alternate routes south, such as U.S. 1, Florida’s Turnpike or University Drive.
UPDATE: Multi-vehicle crash in Broward on I-95 south at Exit 19 Pembroke Rd and traffic backed up until SR-84, on-ramp closed, all lanes ..— FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) November 6, 2016
Car fire. all lanes blocked in #Hollywood on I-95 SB between Pembroke Rd and Hallandale Beach Blvd, stopped traffic back to Stirling Rd— Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) November 6, 2016
Three “critical patients” were taken away, according to Hollywood Fire Rescue.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details are learned.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
