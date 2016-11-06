3-year-old taken from Broward gas station found safe after Amber Alert

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning for a 3-year-old boy who Broward deputies say was taken from a Fort Lauderdale-area gas station. Deputies found the boy unharmed after a search for about two hours.
Lee Parrish “has been located unharmed in Fort Lauderdale,” according to a bulletin by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating.
Lee was sleeping in the back seat of a 2013 burgandy Ford Fusion (Florida tag GYXL63) when a man drove off with him sleeping in the back seat, according to BSO.
Deputies say William Rogers, 27, had accompanied the boyfriend of Lee’s mother to a Valero gas station at 2400 W. Sunrise Blvd., and when the boyfriend got out to pump gas into the vehicle, Rogers took off in the car heading south on Northwest 24th Avenue.
Rogers was taken into custody.
Rogers’ legal troubles piled up quickly the last few months. An arrest affidavit claims he was behind the wheel of a stolen Chevrolet HHR on Oct. 25. Thus, Rogers arrest for grand theft auto and driving without a license (it was suspended in September after he failed to pay an Aug. 19 speeding ticket). He was arrested again Thursday for grand theft auto.
Anyone who has information on the incident with Lee Parrish should call BSO at 954-764-HELP (4357) or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
