Gun brought to elementary school is taken away by principal

An Oakland Park elementary school student brought an unloaded gun to school Tuesday. No one was harmed before the weapon was taken away.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the North Andrews Gardens Elementary School student used the gun as the centerpiece of a private show-and-tell with some of his fellow students. One or several of them told their teacher, who told school principal Davida Shacter.
Schacter found the unloaded gun after making the student remove all items from his school bag. BSO got called in after that.
The Broward County Public Schools Code Book for Student Conduct states that a student bringing a firearm to school will be expelled for at least one year.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments