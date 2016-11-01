Podiatrist sentenced for lewd and lascivious behavior with babysitter

Weston podiatrist Augustine Bollo, found guilty in June of lewd and lascivious behavior with a 15-year-old babysitter, was sentenced by a Broward Circuit Court judge on Monday to 51 months in prison, according to reports.
Bollo’s attorney, David Bogunschutz, filed a motion that Bollo be granted a bond of no more than $50,000 until a decision is made on an appeal.
The case concerned acts from April 2012. Bollo’s initial trial ended in a mistrial when a Broward circuit judge ruled the prosecution showed the jury inadmissible evidence. Both trials featured testimony from the young woman, now 19, that Bollo placed his hand on her private parts under a blanket.
In a conversation with his wife and the victim’s mother recorded by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Bollo eventually admitted whatever happened with the young woman happened twice.
That didn’t prevent Bollo’s wife, two sons and two daughters from submitting character letters to the court.
At sentencing, the victim, now 19, said according to WSVN Channel 7's report, “I will always be more alert and less care free. I can no longer hold a conversation with the adult male working the cash register without wondering what his intentions are behind his friendly conversation. I am lucky that I got through this trial, but that is only because I am lucky enough to have parents who instilled confidence and bravery in me. I hope you will continue to send this message by issuing a sentence that is at least double the mount of time I’ve had to wait for this to be finally over.”
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
