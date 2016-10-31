Runway reopens after fiery landing at Fort Lauderdale airport

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport reopened one of its two runways Monday after it had been closed for days because of a plane fire.
“Flights are now using both the South and North Runways for take offs and landings,” the airport tweeted Monday afternoon.
On Friday, a FedEx cargo plane caught fire as it landed just before 6 p.m. on the north runway.
The plane, which was coming from Memphis, was carrying 46,000 pieces of mail and 40,000 pounds of fuel.
The fire was contained to the left wing and the underbelly. No one was injured, but the runway suffered damages.
NTSB’s “go-team” arrived Saturday morning to investigate. The airport could only use its shorter south runway for arrivals and departures causing several delays and cancellations.
On Sunday, Greg Meyer, an airport spokesman, said the airport was waiting for the plane to be released to FedEx, so it could be removed.
