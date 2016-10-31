Mom, daughter who drowned in Coral Springs pool identified

The frantic 911 calls reporting that two “girls” had been found unresponsive in a Coral Springs pool Sunday afternoon revealed little about how the pair got there.
“I think they are dead,” a man said in a tape released Monday by Coral Springs police. “My God, there’s two girls inside the pool.”
The “two girls” ended up being a 32-year-old mother and her 5-year-old daughter. Both were taken to Broward Health Coral Springs on Sunday, where they were pronounced dead.
On Monday police identified the mother as Heidi Marrero and her daughter as Joneily Lanclos.
Police said a man walking to the pool spotted the pair in the water and quickly summoned help from another man in a nearby parking lot.
Sgt. Carla Kmiotek, a police spokeswoman, said that the two lived in Sherwood Square Apartments, 1225 Riverside Dr., and had gone to the pool. The little girl was wearing a bathing suit, but her mother was not.
On Monday, investigators were still trying to piece together what happened.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dave Young at 954-346-1219.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
