Fort Lauderdale airport briefly closed after fire on FedEx plane; now partly reopened

The Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport shut down on Friday after a FedEx cargo plane caught on fire while landing, a federal agency reported. No one was injured.
Officials said the airport reopened one runway at 7 p.m., but by then, flights were delayed on average a little over an hour, according to flight data tracking company FlightAware, and some flights were diverted to Palm Beach.
FedEx Flight 910, an MD-10 en route from Memphis International Airport, was arriving in Fort Lauderdale a little before 6 p.m. when its landing gear collapsed on the runway. Photos reveal that the flight’s left wing was damaged.
Only two crew members were aboard the flight and both were “fine,” according to a statement from FedEx. “Our pilots are safe following an aircraft issue at the Fort Lauderdale airport,” FedEx said. “We are cooperating with authorities on the scene.”
The crew members apparently evacuated out the co-pilot’s window.
Air traffic controllers at the Fort Lauderdale airport issued a ground stop, halting flights for about an hour. As of 7 p.m., flights operated from the South runway; however, the North runway remained closed for investigation.
Elizabeth Sleiman, of Weston, rushed to the airport to pick up her parents. They would be visiting from Sydney, Australia for three months and meeting her youngest daughter, Harriet, 1, for the first time. That grandparent moment is delayed.
Their Virgin Air flight from Los Angeles was supposed to arrive at 5:55pm. Instead, according to Sleiman, it would be diverted into the Palm Beach airport.
“We are so excited about them meeting their new granddaughter, but we don’t even know when they will be landing,” she said after making an impromptu picnic for her two young daughters, Audrey and Harriet on the floor near baggage claim. “This has become a nightmare.”
Nearby, Angela Lewis paced back and forth in front of the Southwest Airlines counter. The commuter takes an evening flight weekly to Tampa on Fridays.
This Friday she arrived at 7 p.m. for a 8:20 pm flight to the sight of blaring lights and news that her flight was delayed at least an hour, perhaps more as the airport finally reopened.. “I am very upset because I don’t want to get stuck at the airport,” she said. “I am trying to figure out if I should just drive back. I don’t want to end up staying at the airport.”
Some passengers had already booked flights for tomorrow.
The Federal Aviation Administration said to expect delays and to check with airlines on flight status.
This is the second Florida-related plane fire on Friday evening. The first was with an American Airlines Miami-bound flight leaving from Chicago O’Hare Airport.
Comments