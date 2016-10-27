Seven South Florida lawyers disciplined by the Florida Bar

Seven lawyers in Miami-Dade and Broward were among the 22 disciplined by the Florida Supreme Court, the Florida Bar announced.
In alphabetical order:
▪ Miami’s Paul Dukovich has been disbarred after pleading no contest to attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling, witness tampering and aggravated stalking. Also, after the cases closed in July 2015, Dukovich didn’t let the Bar know about his felony convictions. As far as the corrections system, Dukovich is on probation until July 30, 2020.
▪ Weston’s Mark Greenberg requested and was granted disciplinary revocation without the chance to ask for readmission, effectively permanently disbarment. Greenberg pleaded no contest to nine counts of possessing child pornography and one count of using a computer to compile child pornography. He was sentenced to sex offender probation until Aug. 31, 2021.
▪ Deerfield Beach’s Brian Neil Greenspoon has been suspended until Feb. 26, 2019, after pleading no contest to one count of unlawful solicitation to provide legal services.
▪ Hollywood’s Carol Lynn Benson Kendall is suspended until further notice for not complying with the terms a Florida Bar inquiry regarding a complaint against her.
▪ Miami Beach’s Neil Howard Rubin was granted disciplinary revocation with the chance to reapply as of Sept. 17, 2021. A disciplinary matter against Rubin involved a client’s claim of trust account irregularities.
▪ North Miami’s Frank Wolland is back off a 30-day suspension after an audit showed “evidence of extensive commingling in his trust account,” according to the Bar.
▪ Miami’s Carlos Zepeda is suspended until Feb. 4, 2019 after pleading no contest to aggravated assault with a firearm and trespassing with a firearm. Zepeda’s on probation until Oct. 6, 2025.
