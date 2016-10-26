Four robbery suspects arrested after, police say, they stole an AK-47 from a house

Among the loot Broward Sheriff’s Office says it discovered upon busting a home-robbing quartet last week: jewelry, bullets and an AK-47.
That’ll get you a few charges. The foursome’s 20-year-old Sunrise duo, Boris Agenor and Kevin Jerome, each face charges of armed burglary, grand theft of valuables between $300 and $5,000 and resisting an officer/obstruction of justice. Another 20-year-old, Rijkard Desrosiers of Lauderdale Lakes, faces the same charges minus the resisting an officer charge. Olivier Jean Baptiste, 19, from Sunrise got arrested on the same three charges as Agenor and Jerome with another charge of unarmed burglary.
Agenor’s past contains a guilty plea to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (given 144 days, time served) from last year. In addition to this case, he has a case from May that includes charges of home burglary; third-degree grand theft; aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest with violence. The other three haven’t been hit with anything harder than a speeding ticket.
Last Thursday, while investigating home burglaries, BSO’s Burglary Apprehension Team teamed up with special units out of Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, Coral Springs Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Police Department to watch what the arrest report terms a “suspicious vehicle” — as described by BSO, a black Toyota Corolla with four black males. The car “seemingly cased a residential neighborhood in east Fort Lauderdale before parking in the driveway of a house in the 1600 block of Northeast 18th Street.
According to BSO deputies, they watched all but Desrosiers enter the house. When Jerome emerged with his pillow case full of loot, police said, he jumped in the rear driver’s seat. Police moved in for the pickups. Agenor and Jean Baptiste ran, but were quickly captured.
