One killed, one injured in Oakland Park domestic dispute, detectives say

One person was killed and one was injured in what Broward Sheriff’s Office is calling a domestic dispute in Oakland Park Tuesday afternoon.
Just before 4 p.m., BSO received a 911 call about a shooting in progress at 3261 NW Sixth Ave., according to BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby.
When deputies arrived, they found one man dead and another injured. The injured man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.
“It was unclear how they know each other, but it appears to be a domestic dispute between the two individuals,” Oglesby said.
No other information, including the identities of the men, was immediately available.
