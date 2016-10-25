Artist killed in scaffolding accident worked with PAMM

0:57 Miami-Dade County prints ballots ahead of Nov. 8th election Pause

3:18 Broward's elections supervisor discusses ballots possibly missing Amendment 2

3:41 Trump stumps to Bay of Pigs vets in Little Havana

1:50 Endangered eastern black rhino born in Iowa zoo

2:33 Hillary Clinton urges Florida voters to the polls

1:29 Car hits church during Sunday service

1:34 Tannehill: You're going to continue to see big success from Jay

1:20 Solar amendments explained

3:04 Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks about expectations, minutes on eve of season opener