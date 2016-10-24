Incident involving Tri-Rail train slows service during rush hour

A northbound Tri-Rail train is stopped after being involved in a possibly fatal accident during Monday morning’s rush hour on tracks south of the Fort Lauderdale station.
The investigation has been delaying numerous Tri-Rail trains in both directions since just after 7 a.m.
VIP Bulletin for Tri- Rail NB train P608 15' late to FTL due to incident involving Tri Rail. Updates to follow— Tri-Rail Alerts (@TriRailAlerts) October 24, 2016
VIP Bulletin for Tri- Rail SB Train P611 is 20' late to FTL due to incident involving Tri Rail.— Tri-Rail Alerts (@TriRailAlerts) October 24, 2016
Stuck in train. Tri-rail not moved over hour. Person killed— Kiki Leon (@emmausmiami) October 24, 2016
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments