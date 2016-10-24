Broward County

October 24, 2016 8:54 AM

Incident involving Tri-Rail train slows service during rush hour

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

A northbound Tri-Rail train is stopped after being involved in a possibly fatal accident during Monday morning’s rush hour on tracks south of the Fort Lauderdale station.

The investigation has been delaying numerous Tri-Rail trains in both directions since just after 7 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related content

Broward County

Comments

Videos

Florida National Guard dedicates new Readiness Center in Miramar

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos