Two separate crashes leave 2 pedestrians dead, 1 injured and a driver on the run

Two pedestrians were killed Saturday in two separate Broward County crashes — one of which involved a hit-and-run driver.
In the first accident, a person in a BMW SUV was heading east at a “high rate of speed,” in the 3500 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes, according to police.
The driver slammed into a pedestrian and then crossed the center median and collided with a Dodge Avenger, driven by Ross Sapp, 57, police said. The occupants of the car then took off.
The pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at the scene. Sapp was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.
In the other crash, a man was killed as he crossed the street in the 3300 block of Pembroke Road in Pembroke Park. Police said Fred Crosser, 49, walked into the path of a Chevy work van that was traveling east in the center lanes.
The driver of the van, Clifford Smith, 56, stayed on scene. Witnesses told police Smith was not speeding and didn’t have enough time to stop to avoid hitting Crosser.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
